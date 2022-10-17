It felt like summer flew by this year! We enjoyed the Tillamook County Fair, the Farmers Market, the 2022 Cork & Brew Tour, and many other activities and events. We might miss the sunshine and river days, but the colder months bring some of the best seasonal events to Tillamook.
This year, we introduce Tillamook’s first Downtown Harvest Festival and Market! Local vendors will be lined up at the Second Street Plaza on October 15 from 2-6 p.m. With activities for kids, great local food, and holiday shopping, what’s not to like? Bring the whole family downtown and enjoy an evening of fun with the community.
But it doesn’t stop there, running from October 28-29, there’s the CO.STARTERS Bootcamp, a two-day course from Reinventing Rural, a statewide effort funded through Rural Development Initiatives and Business Oregon. At this Bootcamp, individuals will learn the skills needed to get their business idea off the ground or fine-tuned, discuss ideas with peers, and learn how to bring a business to life.
And of course, it wouldn’t really be fall without Tillamook’s Halloween events! Out in full force this year, there’s plenty to do with friends and family for Halloween. The Chamber Team is distributing flyers for the annual Downtown Trick or Treat this week. Come downtown to see costumes and grab candy on Monday, October 31 from 3-5 p.m. Look for the flyer in businesses windows, that’s how you’ll know they are participating!
Plus, the YMCA’s Trunk or Treat and the Tillamook Revitalization Association’s Monster Mash Bash events are both on Halloween this year too. And don’t forget the Trick or Treat Trolley from the Tillamook County Transportation District! Look for the decorated Trolley to catch a ride to the next stop. The Trunk or Treat will run from 4-6 p.m. at the YMCA, the Monster Mash Bash from 3-7 p.m. at the Second Street Plaza downtown with a costume contest, and the Trick or Treat Trolley will be stopping to drop off or pick up at the Pioneer Museum, the YMCA, and PUD from 3-6 p.m.
Moving forward into the seasons, the Shop Small Sweepstakes will continue to run until December 30, so don’t forget to shop locally and enter for your chance to win in the Chamber’s weekly drawings. Each entry will be put back into the drawing for our grand prize, a $1,000 local shopping spree! Drop your receipt off at the Chamber HQ downtown or send a photo of it with your name to 971-410-7458.
Get ready for a big holiday season with events and activities for everyone to enjoy. From Tillamook’s first Harvest Festival and Market to the last Shop Small Sweepstakes drawing, this season will be packed with fun.
