We are excited to announce that the 2022 Venture Coastward Adventure Guide has arrived in all its glory! A huge thank you to the Tillamook Coast Visitor Association. The design, content, and advertising sales of the guide are entrusted to us through our partnership with them. Their desire to keep the content of the guide localized is a blessing to this community.

Along with the new guide comes updated information, contact numbers, and new breathtaking pictures to give visitors a taste of what to expect. With just over 100 pages, the new Venture Coastward guide features sections on local shopping, crabbing, restaurants, family adventures, and more. A complete guide to the perfect visit, hike, or life on the Tillamook Coast.

