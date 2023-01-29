_MG_1176.JPG

Ron greets Bob and Elva Weeks as they enter Marie Mills Center to attend Ron’s retirement celebration.

 Photo by Joe Warren

On Friday January 20th the community celebrated the retirement of Ron Rush, the director of Marie Mills Center in Tillamook with a luncheon at the center with family, clients, friends, staff and community partners.

Ron got involved 43-years ago, taking the job right out of college, thinking he would stay a year, bank some money and go off to graduate school. He didn’t realize at the time, he found his calling.

_MG_1187.JPG

Ron Rush, center back row, was treated to a retirement celebration at Marie Mills Center with friends, family, staff, and community members in attendance.
