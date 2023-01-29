On Friday January 20th the community celebrated the retirement of Ron Rush, the director of Marie Mills Center in Tillamook with a luncheon at the center with family, clients, friends, staff and community partners.
Ron got involved 43-years ago, taking the job right out of college, thinking he would stay a year, bank some money and go off to graduate school. He didn’t realize at the time, he found his calling.
Forty-three years later, he’s passing the baton to Cindy Green, who has been with the organization for 36-years and currently acts as the assistant director.
“I’m overwhelmed, I never thought this day would come,” Rush said during his speech to the group at his retirement celebration. “The board, staff, our clients, parents, past employees, they become family, we are a family here at Marie Mills, I will miss that.”
During Ron’s first year with the group, he met and married his wife Paulette while helping to progress Marie Mills services and footprint in the community.
“When I started, I promised one year,” Rush joked. “I was young, I wanted to see the world, but looking back, and I’ve said it before, some of the best things are not by change, what you love more becomes your change.”
Ron attributes the success of Marie Mills to many people over the years, especially the founders like Helen Schetky Benscheidt, who was also in attendance at Rush’s celebration, his board members over the years, staff and donors.
“We have something special here in Tillamook,” Rush said. “It takes a village to raise a child – we have so many good community partners who have helped us along the way, I’m so grateful for those partnerships. I’m just so overwhelmed and proud of what we’ve become.”
Cindy Green, who is replacing Ron as Marie Mills Executive Director, started a round of speeches prior to Rush saying his parting words.
“Thank you for coming to support Ron,” Green told the crowd. “Forty-three years is a long time, he’s defined our purpose, we all want to thank you Ron for your dedicated service to our community and to Marie Mills.”
Linda Walker, board chair for Marie Mills said, “It’s pretty amazing Ron, the length of time you spent here,” she said. “You stayed through the good and challenging times, Marie Mills had not only survived under Ron’s direction, he made it thrive.”
Marie Mills History
Marie Mills started in 1969 in a facility at the Port of Tillamook Bay by parents and others who wanted to create meaningful opportunities for intellectually and developmentally disabled adults in Tillamook County.
Through this “grass roots” effort, they were among the first of their kind in Oregon.
Marie Mills began by providing only vocational services. By 1978, they began to also provide residential services to individuals with intellectual developmental disabilities.
Marie Mills was the daughter of Lewis Hunt Mills and Barbara Schetky Mills. Marie, a very special person born with a disability, passed away in 1962 at the too early age of 13. However, her “specialness” was not because of her disability, it was because of her inspiration. Marie’s family encouraged, taught and supported her in living a full life in spite of her disabilities. She learned to ride a bike, she was a Camp Fire Girl, and she had a pony. She even served tea to President Kennedy when he visited Tillamook many years ago.
In many ways, Marie was well ahead of her time and because of this she taught others around her that anything was possible if one had desire and support. What Marie inspired in her family and friends during her short time among us is what benefits those with disabilities today.
