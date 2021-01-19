Kristy Lombard Pottery

Kristy Lombard Pottery will be participating in Saturday's Artwalk, along with Roby's Furniture, Lucky Bear Soap Company, Salty Raven, Re:Current, and Madeline's Vintage Marketplace. 

Start your new year off with some art in your life found right in downtown Tillamook, and all with locally grown artwork on display from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Artwalk is sponsored the fourth Saturday afternoon of each month in Tillamook by local artist non-profit group, Art Accelerated.

Residents and visitors to Tillamook are cordially invited downtown and are encouraged to mask up, social distance and enjoy our local artistic talent. All work is always for sale. Thank you to all of the businesses who are supporting our artists.

Businesses participating in Saturday’s Artwalk are:

 Roby’s Furniture

1901 Main Street

Featuring: Nancy Binkley, Thea DeFeyter, Ann Harper, Christine Harrison, Dennis Worrel

 

Lucky Bear Soap Company

1907 Second Street

Featuring: TBA

Salty Raven

1908 Second Street

Featuring: Seasons Kaz Sparks

Re: Current

2015 Second Street

Featuring: TBA

Madeline’s Vintage Marketplace

2016 Third Street

Featuring: TBA

Kristy Lombard Pottery

115 Main Avenue #1

Featuring: Kristy Lombard

For more information go to: artaccelerated.org

