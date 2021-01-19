Start your new year off with some art in your life found right in downtown Tillamook, and all with locally grown artwork on display from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Artwalk is sponsored the fourth Saturday afternoon of each month in Tillamook by local artist non-profit group, Art Accelerated.
Residents and visitors to Tillamook are cordially invited downtown and are encouraged to mask up, social distance and enjoy our local artistic talent. All work is always for sale. Thank you to all of the businesses who are supporting our artists.
Businesses participating in Saturday’s Artwalk are:
Roby’s Furniture
1901 Main Street
Featuring: Nancy Binkley, Thea DeFeyter, Ann Harper, Christine Harrison, Dennis Worrel
Lucky Bear Soap Company
1907 Second Street
Featuring: TBA
Salty Raven
1908 Second Street
Featuring: Seasons Kaz Sparks
Re: Current
2015 Second Street
Featuring: TBA
Madeline’s Vintage Marketplace
2016 Third Street
Featuring: TBA
Kristy Lombard Pottery
115 Main Avenue #1
Featuring: Kristy Lombard
For more information go to: artaccelerated.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.