Class of 2021
Photo: Metro Creative

Nestucca High School will again host a senior parade, for this year’s Class of 2021, starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, from the Hemlock Church of the Nazarene in Cloverdale, going down Hwy 101 to Pacific City, making a loop, and ending at the new K-8 campus, where a Senior Awards will be held by invitation only.

Nestucca High School’s graduation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, June 11. The event is by invitation only and will be livestreamed and available on the high school’s website at https://www.nestucca.k12.or.us/hs/index.html

The graduation will be held outside behind the new K-8 campus. Each graduate will invite around six guests. Guests will bring their own lawn chairs to sit in the parking lot with their pod.

