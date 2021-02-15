Tillamook Bay Community College’s (TBCC) Equity & Inclusion Committee is hosting two virtual movie discussions this month and will discuss the film “Selma” and the Netflix original Documentary “13th.” On Feb. 23, the community is invited to a virtual movie discussion about the film “Selma.”
“Selma” is a 2014 historical drama film directed by Ava DuVernay and based on the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches led by Martin Luther King Jr. You can view the movie on YouTube for $2.99, or Amazon Prime members can watch it for free.
After watching the film on your own, join the TBCC Equity & Inclusion Committee for a virtual discussion at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23. The link to join the meeting is available on the TBCC Facebook page.
On March 2, the TBCC Equity & Inclusion Committee will be talking over the documentary “13th.”
This film explores the intersection of race, justice, and mass incarceration in the United States. It is titled after the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, adopted in 1865, which abolished slavery throughout the United States and ended involuntary servitude except as a punishment for conviction of a crime. The film is available on Netflix or free to stream on YouTube.
After watching the documentary, you can join the committee for a virtual discussion at 5:30 p.m. March 2. The link to join the discussion is available on the TBCC Facebook page.
The TBCC Equity & Inclusion Committee was formed in 2017 to build the cultural competence of staff, faculty and students and to lead the college in becoming a more equitable environment. In the summer of 2020, they collaborated with the Tillamook Coliseum Movie Theater to screen the film “Just Mercy” for the community.
