The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Sacred Heart No. 1367 is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a 2021 graduating Tillamook High School Catholic girl.
Applicants must have been active in their Catholic faith. They also must have exhibited leadership, scholarship, and character. Applicants must be attending higher education or a trade school in 2021-2022.
Scholarship applications are available at your high school resource center and at your church office. Applications are due Friday, April 30, 2021. For further information please call 503 300-0081.
