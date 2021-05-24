Court Sacred Heart No. 1367, Catholic Daughters of the Americas is pleased to announce this year’s winner of the $1,000 scholarship. Perla Gutierrez Ramirez, daughter of Susana Francisco Gutierrez of Tillamook; has been active at Tillamook High School, her church, and volunteers at the Oregon Food Bank.
Ramirez plans to attend the University of Idaho in the fall and earn her bachelor’s in interior architecture and design. Her goal is to work as an interior designer.
