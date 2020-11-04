CASA of Lincoln and Tillamook Counties is partnering with The Salvation Army of Lincoln County for the first time for a collaborative holiday fundraiser. Both organizations will be inviting the community, as well as any individuals interested in participating, in a holiday event to increase awareness about the advocacy for children in foster care and address food insecurity in our communities. The goal is to light up Lincoln County with Christmas lights this holiday season to help spread awareness about their mission and advocacy within the community.
Entry to the “Decoration Celebration” is a donation fee, which will place your business on a list for people to visit and view your exterior holiday decorations. This list will then be shared with locals and tourists to drive past to observe. They are encouraged to submit a photo of their favorite decorated business in the contest and post it onto Pacific Northwest News & Entertainment’s Facebook page.
From Dec. 1-12, CASA is relying on the community to participate in voting for their favorite holiday decorations by posting pictures of their favorite decorated business listed onto @PNWNENews on Facebook. The first 12 days of December, they will be drawing a winner every day. The 12 winners will receive a gift basket from the CASA office. Whichever business gets the most posts by Dec. 12 will win the grand prize at the end of the month.
Since 1886, The Salvation Army in Oregon has provided help for the most basic needs of local residents without regard to race, creed, social status, sexual orientation, gender identity or religion. The Salvation Army’s services include programs that help people transition from crisis to safety and stability—365 days a year.
CASA of Lincoln and Tillamook Counties has helped change the lives of more than 2,500 children by providing them with powerful advocacy. Currently, CASA of Lincoln and Tillamook Counties serves nearly 200 children annually. Your involvement in this event can change a child’s story.
