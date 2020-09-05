Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Lincoln and Tillamook Counties will be hosting online training for individuals interested in volunteering in the advocacy for children in foster care. The training begins Sept. 14 – Oct. 12 and again Oct. 19 – Nov. 16. The cohorts will meet Monday evenings from 4-6 p.m. and run for five weeks.
This training will provide the CASA volunteers with knowledge about the judicial system and how they can be powerful voices in the matter of speaking up for the child they advocate for.
CASA volunteers must be able to pass a background check and be a minimum of 21 years of age. A volunteer is expected to engage with the child during regular monthly visits to make recommendations and monitor the child’s situation and speak up for the best interest of the child in court and in meetings as well as make reports to the judge. To make this incredible difference in a child’s life requires a minimum commitment of 3 – 5 hours a week.
We are in great need of CASA’s advocacy for abused and neglected children in Lincoln and Tillamook Counties. The need for more CASA volunteers to provide information and speak up in the Juvenile Court hearings are essential in helping to guide the decisions on these difficult cases.
CASA of Lincoln and Tillamook Counties has helped to change the lives of more than 2,500 children by providing them with powerful advocacy. Currently CASA of Lincoln and Tillamook Counties serves nearly 200 children annually.
