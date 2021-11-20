CASA Lincoln and Tillamook Counties are holding their Holiday Toy Drive. By purchasing a gift, your act of kindness can make a happier holiday season for children in foster care and families living in shelters. Become a friend and help change and shape the future of a child in need.
There are 3 easy ways to participate;
Go Shopping
- Arts & Crafts Supplies
- Infant/toddler toys & books
- Board games, card games, movies & books
- Gift cards for pre-teens & teens
Then call CASA at (541) 265-3116
You can request a pick-up or schedule a time for drop-off at,
308 SW Coast Hwy PO Box 116, Newport, Oregon 97365
CASA can shop for yo!
You can donate any amount of money on the CASA Website, https://www.casa-lctc.org/donate
Participate virtually through Amazon
Choose from the list of fun items
Help provide resources for families this holiday season on the Amazon Smile for CASA Lincoln and Tillamook Counties Shop and wishlist items sent directly to the organization without a hassle.
1.) Visit the CASA of Lincoln and Tillamook Counties Amazon Wishlist
2.) Sign in with your Amazon.com credentials. Customers who are not already signed-up for AmazonSmile will receive a prompt to do so.
3.) Browse items from the Amazon Wishlist and add them to your cart.
4.) Ship directly to CASA. At checkout, check the box for the organization’s shipping address for the item(s) to be delivered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.