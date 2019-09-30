Art Accelerated, local non-profit art organization, invites the community to their monthly Sip and Shop gathering at the downtown art Gallery, 1906 Third Street, Tillamook, Friday, Oct. 11 from 5-7 p.m.
The event features local singer Carly Persons, 24, who learned guitar at a young age from her father. She loved listening to his favorite folk and rock music of the 70s and 80s and has been “playing it ever since!”
Come enjoy some sips and check out the Gallery art, cards and books while listening to Carly on her guitar. Free of charge! For more information go to: www.artaccelerated.org
