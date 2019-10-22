Tillamook High School Future Natural Resources Leaders will be hosting their 3rd annual Career Development event on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Over 100 high school students from around the state will be participating in a variety of forestry and natural resources related events such as chainsaw buck, choker set, log roll, pole climb, wildlife ID, job interview, map reading and more. The public is invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.