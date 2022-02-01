Tillamook County’s non-profit social services agency, CARE, Inc. (Community Action Resource Enterprises) held their annual Project Homeless Connect event on Wednesday, January 26th. Their tireless efforts provided services for more than 50 community members in need as well as a number of pets.
Thanks to Peter Starkey, the executive director of CARE, the CARE team was able to successfully partner with Tillamook Community Health Centers, The Rinehart Clinic, Animal Haven by the Sea and others to host this event.
Free meals, coats, tents, sleeping bags and other survival gear were provided to individuals experiencing homelessness. Toiletries and first aid supplies were also provided along with free dental and medical assessments. Masks were provided along with COVID-19 vaccines and testing. In addition, there was food and other supplies provided for animals in need.
Feel inclined to help out community members in need? CARE is accepting donations of outerwear, boots, tarps, tents, sleeping bags, and hygiene items in new condition.
Drop off at the CARE office at 2310 First Street, Tillamook.
If you need more information or have questions, please call 503-842-5261 or go to www.careinc.org.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.