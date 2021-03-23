CARE is excited to introduce its new spring fundraising event, the CARE-A-Thon run/walk to Knock Out Poverty. The CARE-A-Thon is based on the jog-a-thon/walk-a-thon concept, where participants will raise money by running/walking either a full marathon, or half-marathon, between May 1-27.
This event will be completed independently, with a live kick-off event on May 1 and a finale event on May 27. Both events will be available via livestream and in-person if conditions allow. Participation in a live event will require masks and social distancing. To register or to learn more about the 2021 CARE-A-Thon, you can visit the CARE website at www.careinc.org/donate.
In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CARE was forced to announce the cancellation of the Annual Knock Down Poverty Bowl-A-Thon. After 15 successful years of raising funds to fight poverty in Tillamook County, it was sad to see this beloved event cancelled. With the pandemic still present in our community, the CARE Board of Directors decided, out of an abundance of caution, to discontinue the Bowl-A-Thon and replace it with an outdoor event that provides protection from COVID-19. Thus, the idea for the CARE-A-Thon was born.
The CARE-A-Thon is an outdoor event that can be completed individually or in small groups or teams. Participants can register to complete either a marathon or half-marathon and have 26 days to complete their challenge. The idea is to get outside, have some fun and get fit, all while raising money for a good cause. The hope is that this event will transform into a family-friendly outdoor event each spring that will bring Tillamook County together to fight poverty in our community.
CARE does hope that some limited, in-person events will be available during their inaugural CARE-A-Thon this spring. At 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1, CARE’s new Executive Director Peter Starkey invites you to join him to Run the First Mile with CARE. This event will take place starting at the Nehalem Bay House and will livestreamed as well for those who want to follow along remotely.
Then, at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 27, Starkey invites you to Run the Final Mile with CARE. This event will take place starting at the CARE offices, and will go out to Godspeed Park and back, affording runners a view of CARE’s micro shelter village along the way. This event will also be available via livestream.
“It is regrettable that we must move away from the much beloved Bowl-A-Thon,” said Starkey. “But as with so many things this past year, we have been forced to adapt to changing conditions and explore new ways of doing things. We hope that the CARE-A-Thon will provide a new and exciting opportunity for our community to support poverty fighting services and that it will grow into an event that will make our community proud!”
To register for the CARE-A-Thon, or to learn more about this event, you can visit the CARE website at www.careinc.org/donate. Registration is open now, and you can register for the event anytime through May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.