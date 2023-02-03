Peter Starkey

Peter Starkey

It is with sadness, and gratitude, that the Board of Directors announces the departure of Peter Starkey as Executive Director of CARE. Peter has accepted a new opportunity as Executive Director of FolkTime in Portland, his last day will be February 16th.

Peter joined CARE in 2020 during a time of significant challenges for CARE and the community combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Peter’s leadership, CARE was presented with some tough decisions, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

