As the corona virus reaches Tillamook County, Community Action Resources Enterprises, Inc (CARE) is again adjusting services to provide for the safety of staff and clients.
CARE will be closed tomorrow, Friday, March 27. CARE will reopen on Monday, March 30, with a limited schedule and limited services. The agency continues to ask that everyone call to receive services at 503-842-5261.
Beginning on Monday, CARE will be offering very limited homeless services from 9 a.m. to 11:30am only. The office will close at 11:30 a.m. and staff will focus on rental assistance applications from noon to 4 p.m. No in-person client services will be available in the afternoon.
CARE is offering a special COVID-19 Rental Assistance Response program. The applications for this program are available for download on the CARE website.
You can also call CARE and request to have one emailed or sent to you. Once complete there will be a secure box to drop the applications off in outside of the CARE office.
For questions, please call CARE at 503-842-5261.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.