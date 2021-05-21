Community Action Resource Enterprises (CARE), Inc., is entering the final days of its CARE-A-Thon annual spring fundraiser event to Knock Out Poverty, but there is still plenty of time to get involved.
“Right now, we are only about one-third of the way to reaching our goal of raising $30,000 for poverty fighting services in Tillamook County,” said Peter Starkey, executive director at CARE. “But I know there are a lot of teams and individuals out there working hard to support CARE, and I believe that this community’s generosity will once again come through for our friends and neighbors experiencing poverty and homelessness.”
To register or to learn more about the 2021 CARE-A-Thon, visit the CARE website at www.careinc.org/donate.
CARE-A-Thon is an outdoor event that can be completed individually or in small groups or teams. It is based on the jog-a-thon/walk-a-thon concept where participants will raise money by running or walking either a full marathon, or half-marathon. It launched on May 1, providing participants a chance to complete a marathon by simply walking or running one mile a day before the event closes on May 27.
The idea is to get outside, have some fun and get fit, all while raising money for a good cause. The hope is that this event will transform into a family-friendly outdoor event each spring that will bring Tillamook County together to fight poverty in the community.
“During the pandemic, even though we are not all able to come together in one place like we did during the Bowl-A-Thon, we are introducing some fun new elements this year through our Facebook page,” Starkey said. “Like us on Facebook @TillamookCARE and you will find me sharing my experience walking my miles with different members of the community. So far, I have walked with Commissioner Erin Skaar, Mis Carlson-Swanson from the Food Bank, the Tillamook Rotary Club and Gail Nelson from the Rinehart Clinic, with more coming soon. I am so grateful for their support and am pleased to highlight the good work they are doing in the community!”
If you would like to walk a mile with Peter Starkey, call the CARE offices at 503-842-5261. There will also be one live event on the last day of the challenge at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 27, where you are invited to Run the Final Mile with CARE. This event will take place starting at the CARE offices, and will go out to Godspeed Park and back, affording you a view of CARE’s micro shelter village along the way.
This event will also be available via livestream. You can register for the CARE-A-Thon any time up to this final event, and you can do so easily by going to the website www.CAREinc.org/donate.
To learn more about CARE, visit the website at www.CAREinc.org and like them on Facebook @TillamookCARE. To learn what CARE can do for you, please give them a call at 503-842-5261.
