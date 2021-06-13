In its first ever CARE-A-Thon fundraising event to Knock Out Poverty in Tillamook County, CARE raised $20,000 for local poverty fighting services. Proceeds from this year’s event are going directly into CARE’s client services fund. This fund supports assistance for the basic needs of families and individuals experiencing poverty and homelessness in Tillamook county. This is a major accomplishment, but CARE still missed their goal of $30,000, but there is still time to make a difference before the end of their fiscal year. If you did not participate in the event, but want to support poverty fighting services in your community, you can make a donation to the CARE-A-Thon until June 30, 2021 by visiting www.careinc.org/donate or by sending your donation to 2310 First Street, Suite 2, Tillamook, OR 97141.
“On behalf of all our staff, volunteers, and especially our clients, I want to thank everyone who came out in support of the CARE-A-Thon,” said Peter Starkey, CARE’s executive director. “We knew this year’s event was going be different because of the COVID-19 pandemic and we honestly did not know what to expect, but the wonderful people of Tillamook county once again rallied to fight poverty and raise $20,000 for their friends and neighbors in the community.”
Through CARE’s social services division there are numerous funds and funding sources that support rental assistance or energy assistance, but those are just two of any number of challenges facing low-wage workers and those experiencing homelessness in Tillamook County. For all these other challenges, like unexpected car repairs, prescription medications, bus tokens and so much more, CARE relies on its client services fund. CARE’s spring fundraising event is the primary source of support for the client services fund, which is why the success of the CARE-A-Thon is so important in fighting poverty in Tillamook county and why CARE has plans to grow this event in the years to come.
“We hope to build on the success of this year’s CARE-A-Thon and add a family friendly, in-person component to the event next year,” said Starkey. “We want to give the community an opportunity to come together once again and show their support for poverty fighting services in Tillamook county while having a lot of fun in the process. We are not sure what this will look like yet, but it will be in May 2022, it will be in person, and it will be fun for the whole family! We look forward to seeing you there and to your support as we strive to Knock Out Poverty in Tillamook county.”
To learn more about CARE, their various programs or opportunities to get involved, visit their website at www.CAREinc.org and like them on Facebook @TillamookCARE. To learn what CARE can do for you, please give them a call at 503-842-5261.
