Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve is partnering with a variety of other coastal organizations to offer a slate of interactive and engaging public programs this fall and winter.
The season kicks off with a webinar introducing the Oregon King Tides project at 7 p.m. Oct. 28. For “King Tides in Your Neighborhood: Cape Falcon Marine Reserve,” CoastWatch Volunteer Coordinator Jesse Jones and the Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve Program Coordinator Kristin Bayans will share about the history of king tides and the Oregon King Tides Project, now in its 12th year. This interactive session is the first of a few along the Oregon coast this winter season and will focus on sites in and near Cape Falcon, as well as the north coast, that need documenting. Registration is required.
The annual King Tides Project, co-sponsored by CoastWatch and the Oregon Coastal Management Program, kicks off the winter with a series of high tides Nov. 5 to 7. Through this community science project, volunteer photographers document the reach of the year’s highest tides—known as “king tides.”
Photographs taken near the peak of the tide during this series, whether on the outer shore, in estuaries, or on lower rivers, provide information on the current risks of flooding, and preview what will become typical tides in future decades. Learn about the King Tides Project at www.oregonkingtides.net/.
The other two king tide sequences that will be the focus of the project for 2021-22 take place Dec. 3-5 and Jan. 1-3, 2022. For more information about getting involved in these events, visit
In the upcoming weeks, Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve is participating in two other events:
• Oswald West Action Day, Noon, Oct. 30: The Friends are partnering with Surfrider
Foundation's Portland chapter, Trailkeepers of Oregon, and Oregon State Parks for a clean-up and costume event in Oswald West State Park. There will be two activities taking place between noon and 2 p.m.: trail maintenance (12 people max) and a beach clean-up (50 people max). All you need is a bucket or bag, gloves, clothes you don't mind getting dirty, and a mask. Please arrive 15 to 20 minutes early to check in at the parking lot. Since this event is happening the day before Halloween, we are encouraging participants to show their holiday spirit and dress up. There will be a costume contest with prizes from the Surfrider Portland Chapter. Visit our Facebook page for registration information.
• Friends of Haystack Rock Library Lecture Series, 7 p.m., Nov. 10: The Cannon Beach
Library and Friends of Haystack Rock present, “The World of Haystack Rock Library Lecture
Series.” The Nov. 10 talk on “Oregon’s Blue Carbon Policy: Where We Are and What’s Next” is sponsored by the Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve and features Bobby Hayden and Jazmin Dagostino from The Pew Charitable Trusts, Conserving Marine Life in the US. These talks, which are being held virtually because of COVID-19, reflect appreciation for and research about our unique ecological area. They are free and open to the public.
