Cannon Beach Library’s annual Fourth of July book sale is canceled this year, due to the coronavirus.
The book sale, which draws hundreds of buyers during the multi-day event, is a major fundraiser for the library. But due to state health restrictions, the library board decided to forego the sale.
“We hate to cancel this year’s July Fourth book sale,” said Phyllis Bernt, library board president, in a press release. “It’s such a wonderful community event, in addition to being an important fundraiser for the library. But given the coronavirus pandemic, the large number of people who work together to organize the sale and the hundreds of people who come to the sale, we don’t think it would be safe for our volunteers and patrons.”
The library has been closed since March and won’t open until Gov. Kate Brown allows Clatsop County to enter phase three of the state’s reopening. The private, nonprofit library is operated by a part-time manager and dozens of volunteers.
Despite its closure, the library continues to accept donations of used books, which will be sold at next year’s Fourth of July sale and in the library’s book sale room, available when the library is open. Donated books can be left on the library’s back porch; call 503 436-1391 to notify the library of the donation.
