The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay will host an online class on “Camping at Home” from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.
The class will discuss the equipment a household would need available before any major event, such as a large earthquake, which could make a house uninhabitable. Residents need to be prepared to shelter and sleep outside.
Items such as tents or tarps, sleeping bags, warming fires, water, safely stored food, and cooking gear will be essential.
The class costs $10 and is limited to 6 registrations; however, two people can participate on one registration.
Attendees must pre-register through the https://evcnb.org/events website. A Zoom link will be provided upon registration.
Questions about the “Camping at Home” Zoom class can be referred to steve.case@evcnb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.