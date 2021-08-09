A Horticulture and Landscape Design Camp by the Bay City Arts Center (BCAC) planted native plants Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Hoquarton Historical Interpretive Center, located in Tillamook next to the post office. Youth in the camp are learning a variety of horticulture and place making skills and creating and implementing a landscape design plan to welcome visitors to Tillamook.
Kids in the camp are learning to identify native and invasive plant species, build wooden benches and trails, and capture natural environment elements through botanical sketching and photography.
Charlie Wooldridge, treasurer of the BCAC board, is running the camp. President Rob Russell said this is a grant-funded summer camp series. The last session of the camp runs from Aug. 16-19. The camp is for those in grades 6-12. Kids were able to sign up for one or multiple sessions.
On Tuesday, Aug. 3, native plants arrived for the kids to plant at Hoquarton House, also known as Hoquarton Historical Interpretive Center. Weeds were torn out for the plants to be planted behind the house. Wooldridge said it would look similar to a Japanese garden, abundant with plants native to the area. Students from Trask River High School grew the plants and students from throughout the county joined the day camp, digging and planting the new plants.
The Hoquarton House is a big project for BCAC, Russell said. Ten years ago, local and national organizations, including the Tillamook Estuaries Project, the City of Tillamook, BCAC and more came together to initiate the Hoquarton Trail Project. Hoquarton House, formerly known as the Carlich House, was identified as a prime location to meet and develop the expanding trail.
Restoration efforts have been made on the Hoquarton Slough throughout the past decade, creating the waterfront park and interpretive trail. There are plans underway for a bridge system across the slough leading to the adjacent natural acres.
In 2014, the BCAC began phase 1 of development for the Hoquarton Historical interpretive Center, also known as Hoquarton House. A new foundation for the home was built. It will be transitioned into a museum. The center will also have an addition built near the basement on the waterfront side. This will serve as science lab where youth can conduct scientific research.
