Wellness

Breakfast, lunch and dinner with friends. Fitness and wellness classes. Day trips. Learning new hobbies and skills. Happy hours. Movie nights.

At Prestige Senior Living Five Rivers, that’s a day in the life for many of our residents. It’s not enough to just meet basic needs, we strive to create days filled with memorable events in a social setting.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.