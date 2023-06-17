Breakfast, lunch and dinner with friends. Fitness and wellness classes. Day trips. Learning new hobbies and skills. Happy hours. Movie nights.
At Prestige Senior Living Five Rivers, that’s a day in the life for many of our residents. It’s not enough to just meet basic needs, we strive to create days filled with memorable events in a social setting.
Is it fun? Of course. But there are a variety of reasons why keeping a full social calendar is beneficial to older adults:
While fitness classes play a big role in keeping older adults healthy, staying busy is a great complement to that work. From gardening to walking clubs to just moving around a community from one activity to another helps keep muscles and bones strong, which helps prevent falling. It’s also good for cardiovascular health, fending off illnesses and improving sleep.
Staying active can help maintain and even strengthen cognitive health. It can be particularly helpful when trying new activities, which challenge the brain. It’s why at our community our events have such great variety – not only is there something for everyone, but also stimulates brain health.
Many older adults who live alone at home suffer from loneliness and isolation, which can be incredibly detrimental to mental health. By being in a community and joining with others in activities, it builds friendships. Furthermore, many older adults struggle to find meaning – keeping busy by engaging in old hobbies and discovering new ones can bring joy and purpose.
At Prestige Senior Living Five Rivers, our residents enjoy all of those benefits as our team creates memorable, fun occasions every day.
We Are Nacho Grandma’s Nursing Home
Come experience the fun we have here as we host a fun fiesta on Wednesday, June 21 from 2 – 4 p.m.
We’ll have food, music and fun, and you’ll also be able to tour our community, meet our team and learn more about our programming.
For more information about our programming, our community or our current move-in special, call us at (503) 842-0918 or visit us online at prestigecare.com/FiveRivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.