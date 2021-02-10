Tillamook County, on Jan. 29, moved from Extreme Risk category to Lower Risk on the state’s Sector Risk Level Guidance chart, which means businesses that were shut down due to the county’s COVID-19 levels, were able to open up again. And it could not have come at a better time for most.
“We were closed down totally for four months out of the year last year,” said Tillamook YMCA CEO and Executive Director Kaylan Sisco. “We’ve been very busy since last Friday.”
The local YMCA depends on memberships, donations and grants along with fundraisers to keep it’s doors open, so being locked down was difficult.
“During the lockdown, we lost about 25 percent of our membership,” Sisco shared. “But we came out of it ok due to the generosity of this community.” Sisco had to do the annual fundraising gala virtual this past fall, but said they did well despite it not being a plated dinner event like the community is used to.
According to Sisco, the YMCA can currently operate at 50 percent of capacity, which is not a huge issue for them because the facility is quite large.
“We had 800 visits since last Friday,” he said. “This time last year we had just over 2,600 visits so we’re operating at about a third of last year since we reopened.”
During the shutdown, Sysco and his staff helped the local Oregon Food Bank and volunteered, delivering meals or food to people who were shut in and could not leave their homes.
Sysco says his team is also glad to be back with people showing up for classes, to exercise or swim, but he’s continuing their virtual classes for those who are homebound like they did prior to the shut down.
“Our number one priority is safety for our members and staff,” Sysco said. “People have been great through this entire process, they follow the rules and are glad to be back in the gym and out of the rain.”
The YMCA is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday and closed on Sunday. The pool hours are Monday through Friday form 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Joel Baker, owner of Kitty’s Food and Spirits is also happy to be open and back serving food, drinks and playing music every Tuesday and Saturday.
“We used the time off to spruce up the place,” he said. “We have new floors and redid the walls and lighting fixtures along with a deep cleaning - we fixed up the place.”
Baker hosts live music on Tuesday and Saturday nights and he plans on continuing that now that he’s back open. Joel who plays drums for the Joel Baker Band, with Carl Wilson on guitar and Scott Neuman on keyboard and vocals, usually draws quite a crowd on Saturday nights. Baker suggests reservations every Saturday especially now that they have to operate at 50 percent capacity.
“Business has been good since we were able to reopen,” Baker said. “In a few weeks we are bringing in a traditional country music band, so that will be a treat for the community.”
Robert Henry Band out of Portland will be at Kitty’s on Saturday Feb. 20.
“He’s big on the Fair Circuit,” Baker said. “They are big, they will be coming back from Nashville to get ready for their fair performances, so they will be ready to jam, it should be a very fun evening.”
Baker employs eight people and after the break, they are happy to be back at work.
“I have such a great crew of caring people,” Baker said. “We’re happy to be able to be back open
