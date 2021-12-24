Burdick retires

Dan Burdick

Dan Burdick is being hugged goodbye by coworker Jeanette Platchek and manager Laurie Wicken at his retirement party at the CO-OP Wednesday Dec. 14. Dan’s last day was officially Thursday, Dec. 15. He said he needed to work one more shift because, “We got a load of supplies in,” and he wanted to help one more time on that busy day. Dan plans to travel with his wife, golf a little but mostly relax. Dan started at the CO-OP in 1976. Photo by Joe Warren

