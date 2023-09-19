Coast to Coast Cycle

Recently the first team of riders takes off from Cannon Beach, Oregon, where each rider will cycle approximately 225 miles over a three-day period before handing off to the next team taking the ride cross country.

Over 126 employees from the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico will relay nearly 3,000 miles from the coast of Oregon to the New Jersey Shore

With cancer patients top of mind, teams of Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) employees will celebrate a decade of Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer (C2C4C) this year and cycle nearly 3,000 miles from Oregon to New Jersey with the goal of raising $1 million in support of the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Since its inception in 2014, Bristol Myers Squibb employees – who have all been personally impacted by cancer – have come together to raise more than $11.3 million for cancer research in the United States. The ride has since expanded to Europe, Japan and Latin America where employees raise funds for international cancer organizations.

