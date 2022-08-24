Eighty-seven disc golfers competed in the Bohannon 3-Disc Challenge Singles Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Tillamook.

The 19-hole tournament, hosted by Bohannon Disc Golf Course at the Tillamook Junior High and East Elementary School, was a fundraiser with 100 percent of the profits going towards the maintenance and improvement of the local community course.

Women’s division winners

Women’s division winners: Hannah Harth (1st), Julie Choate (2nd), Eileen Chow (3rd).
Men’s division winners

Men’s division winners: Jory Reid (2nd), Jesse Shepherd (1st), Justin Roscoe (3rd).
Jory Reid

Jory Reid had two aces at the Bohannon 3-Disc Challenge on Hole Number One and Hole Number Five.
