Eighty-seven disc golfers competed in the Bohannon 3-Disc Challenge Singles Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Tillamook.
The 19-hole tournament, hosted by Bohannon Disc Golf Course at the Tillamook Junior High and East Elementary School, was a fundraiser with 100 percent of the profits going towards the maintenance and improvement of the local community course.
With the registration cost, each competitor was gifted three discs to use for the event.
Awards and prizes were given for side games including: closest to the pin challenge, longest drive, and longest putt. Overall division awards were also given.
Another highlight of the tournament were Jory Reid’s two aces (hole-in-one) on Hole Number One and Hole Number Five.
This year’s sponsors were: All Day Disc Golf, Jory's Fly Dyes, and Flightpath Disc Golf.
To financially support the maintenance and improvement of the community Bohannon Disc Golf Course and Bud’s Community Fitness Trail in Tillamook, mail checks to Jamie Dixson at Tillamook Junior High School, 3906 Alder Lane, Tillamook OR 97141.
