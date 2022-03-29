The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners, Mary Faith Bell, Erin D. Skaar and David Yamamoto met Wednesday, March 23 for their weekly board meeting at the county courthouse. The meeting covered 17 items including approval for Tillamook Public Works to purchase a 5-ton mini excavator and for Tillamook County Fairgrounds to make advances with their WiFi Project.
The highlight of the meeting was a 3-0 commissioner approval of the distribution of money in the amount of $4.7 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funding Awards across 33 Tillamook County organizations.
Tillamook County was awarded $5.2 million total in ARPA Funds, however, the county allocated $530,698 toward specific improvements, leaving $4.7 million to distribute for other projects. The federal government separately awarded The Rinehart Medical Clinic of Wheeler $674,000 in ARPA funding to relocate their center.
“This was a really difficult project because we received so many requests; we spent a lot of time in public meetings discussing this,” Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said.
On the list of unfunded projects was the “Shilo Training Levee Repair” which requested $3.2 million for levee repairs benefiting the densely populated, developed area near Fred Meyer, Shilo Inn and Five Rivers Café.
Tilda Chadwick Jones from the Tillamook Bay Flood Improvement District was disappointed that the Tillamook Board of County Commissioners trumped their own priority for ARPA funding. “BOCC is designating a very large percentage of the funds for bureaucratic non-public safety construction projects such as plans, assessments, digital systems, management and county employees benefits,” she said in an email to the Headlight Herald.
There were 112 projects submitted by the community and by county departments for consideration. The total demand for money allocation was $45.4 million. The Tillamook County Commissioners assessed all projects separately, eventually agreeing upon a list of 33 projects to fund.
“It was difficult to pair these projects down, we asked ourselves which of these projects can we not find funding in any other way and which of these have gone overlooked for too long.” Commissioner Erin Skaar said, “We made sure to be exceptionally thoughtful and careful as to where we are putting these dollars.”
ARPA refers to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and is sometimes referred to as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package is an economic stimulus bill, signed by President Joe Biden to speed up the United States’ recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Treasury is managing the ARPA money, which was designed to be distributed to support for households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the communities hardest hit by the crisis or to make necessary investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
The commissioners reiterated that the long list of unfunded projects continues to be of high importance to them and that there will be more government money available in the near future to fund these projects; especially the Shilo Wilson River Training Levee.
Comments: headlightreporter@countrymedia.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.