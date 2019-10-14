Birth.jpg

Ezra Ong’era Lynn Ogeto was born on Saturday Aug. 17 to parents, Kaili (Bones) Ogeto and Sam Ogeto of Auburn, Washington. He joins sisters, Zuri, age five, and Imani age two, and grandparents Dean and Laura Bones of Cloverdale and the late pastor Nathan and Mika Ogeto of Kisii Kenya. Ezra weighted 8 lbs, 10 oz at birth.

