Martin and Hannah (Braden) Zepeda of Tillamook welcomed their new son, Jaden Joseph Zepeda to their family on Jan. 23, 2020. Jade weighed 9 pounds and 1 ounce. He joins his brother Jaxon Zepeda who is 2-years old.
His grandparents are Amy and Keith Braden of Tillamook and Maria and Jose Diego of Tillamook.
Jade’s great-grandparents are Kathleen and David (Pete) Graves of Tillamook and Roy and Linda Braden of Tillamook and Roberto and Antonia Leos of Hillsboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.