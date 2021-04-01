If you missed “Bird Monitoring: Get outside and get involved!” with Friends of Cape Falcon, you can watch the video at https://youtu.be/iV7DzYZa4zI. Learn about volunteer efforts led by Portland Audubon to collect data on birds, what these volunteer opportunities involve and find the project that best suits your interests and schedule.
The program also covered volunteer opportunities with Haystack Rock Awareness Program and other ocean-focused coastal conservation groups. Stay tuned for information on those opportunities towards the end of the program.
If you’re interested in attending one or more training sessions, please see the information below to get signed up.
Allison Anholt, Coastal Community Science Coordinator for Portland Audubon, will be leading coordination of volunteers for Plover Patrol, Oregon Black Oystercatcher Project, and Seabird Colony monitoring. Below are links to the upcoming virtual training sessions for these projects. Please contact Allison at asopcoastalbirds@gmail.com to sign up.
Plover Patrol trainings: April 2/3 and 10/11
- April 2 and 3: https://audubonportland.org/event/plover-patrol/
- April 10 and 11: https://audubonportland.org/event/snowy-plover-patrol-training/2021-04-10/
Oregon Black Oystercatcher trainings: May 5 or May 8
- https://audubonportland.org/event/black-oystercatcher-community-science-central-coast-training-2020/all/
Seabird Colony training for Cape Falcon: June 5
Joe Liebezeit, Staff Scientist and Avian Conservation Manager for Portland Audubon, will be coordinating the spring Brown Pelican survey which will take place on Saturday May 15. There will be a virtual training for that on April 29. Please contact Joe at jliebezeit@audubonportland.org to sign up.
You can learn more about these community science projects at Portland Audubon’s website. Visit Friends of Cape Falcon’s website for information on many more upcoming events, to subscribe to our newsletter, or make a donation to support local ocean conservation.
- Friends of Cape Falcon: https://www.nehalemtrust.org/capefalconmr/
- Portland Audubon: https://audubonportland.org/get-involved/community-science/
