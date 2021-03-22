Oregon’s north coast is home to a wide array of birds each spring and summer, from seabirds like cormorants, common murres, brown pelicans, and tufted puffins to shorebirds like black oystercatchers and snowy plovers. Each spring and summer, volunteers collect data on these birds to help scientists and natural resource managers track the health of the birds’ populations and inform management activities on the coast.
Data collected by volunteers has shown that the population of black oystercatchers in Oregon is small but relatively stable at approximately 500-600 birds, cormorant nesting success is highly variable from year to year and by location, and that the endangered western snowy plover is making a comeback on the north coast. Birds also serve as indicators of environmental health, so tracking their wellbeing can alert us to changes in ocean conditions that impact people.
Interested in participating? You can find out more about what these volunteer opportunities involve and find the project that best suits your interests and schedule by attending a webinar to be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, hosted by Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve and Portland Audubon. Attendees will be entered to win one of several door prizes from the Portland Audubon Nature Store.
“This will be a light and engaging overview of four community science projects focused on birds, plus a bit of information about other community science opportunities in our area. It’s a low-pressure way to find out if this kind of volunteer project is for you,” said Margaret Treadwell, program coordinator for Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve.
“We’d love to have your participation in this year’s bird survey effort! Help contribute to bird protection and have fun at the same time,” said Joe Liebezeit, staff scientist and avian conservation manager at Portland Audubon. “The nice thing about these projects is they can be done in a COVID-19 safe way. This year, we are planning for more volunteer involvement while following protocols to keep everyone safe.”
You can find out more and register for the March 30 webinar at https://tinyurl.com/CFBirds2021
The Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve is composed of volunteer residents and organizations working to increase understanding and appreciation of the marine reserve. The group coordinates education events and promotes scientific research in the area through several community science projects. The Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve is fiscally sponsored by the Lower Nehalem Community Trust. Find out more at http://www.nehalemtrust.org/capefalconmr.
