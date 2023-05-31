TSD9 Logo

Tillamook’s Masonic Lodge 57 has expanded its Bikes for Books program to five elementary schools across the county, helping to encourage students to read by offering bikes and scooters as raffle prizes.

This year, the program will see 14 bikes and six scooters awarded to students and the masons plan to keep expanding the program in years to come.

