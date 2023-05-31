Tillamook’s Masonic Lodge 57 has expanded its Bikes for Books program to five elementary schools across the county, helping to encourage students to read by offering bikes and scooters as raffle prizes.
This year, the program will see 14 bikes and six scooters awarded to students and the masons plan to keep expanding the program in years to come.
“All of the teachers and principals were so grateful and I can’t wait to do this again next year,” said Ron Benson, the mason who coordinated the program for the lodge.
The program is part of a wider drive by the Masonic Grand Lodge of Oregon that aims to promote youth literacy by incentivizing reading. The Tillamook Lodge started their own version of the program several years ago at South Prairie Elementary School, before deciding to expand it this year to serve East, Nehalem, Cloverdale and Garibaldi Elementary Schools as well.
“Masons are really really huge on the whole education thing so we just want to promote that in Tillamook County,” Benson said.
South Prairie Elementary Principal Eric Gronseth said that the Bikes for Books program serves as a good finale to their yearlong series of events promoting reading. For example, in April, students who read at least an hour a week were treated to ice cream on Fridays.
This month, students have read around 100 books and filled out book reports in exchange for raffle tickets to win one of the two bikes donated by the masons. The drawing for the bikes will be held on May 31.
“They’ve just been great to work with and so generous with us so we’re very grateful for that,” Gronseth said of the masons.
The masons put around $2,000 into the program this year and hope to continue expanding it next year, with an eye on finding a way to include private and home school students as well, according to Benson.
Benson said that the program has been popular with teachers and principals he has talked to, who appreciate that it encourages students to interact with physical copies of books and get active outside.
“All the teachers and principals I talked to were interested in having their kids’ faces out of the screens,” Benson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.