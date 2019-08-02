Eugene nonprofit Beyond Toxics Executive Director, Lisa Arkin, will present information from the organization’s recent research on Oregon Department of Forestry’s (ODF) state forest management, exposing a pervasive use of aerial herbicide sprays. Arkin will present on August 13 in Nehalem at 6 p.m. at North County Recreation District.
Timber harvests are carried out using the Forest Practices Act, the same rules that govern private timber corporations like Weyerhaeuser, and “timber taxes” generated from cutting on state forests is divided up among county, city, and junior taxing districts. This leads decision makers to turn a blind eye to the devastation and poisoning of watersheds that serve our communities.
Beyond Toxics found that ODF authorizes aerial herbicide sprays in domestic drinking watersheds serving residential users and municipal drinking water systems. State documents show that a four-year period, more than 14,800 acres of the Tillamook State Forest were sprayed with herbicides. The vast majority, approximately 70 percent of these acres, were aerially sprayed with herbicides.
The frequency of herbicide sprays and lack of policies to protect public safety and drinking water quality led Beyond Toxics to recommend legislative action.
Arkin’s presentation is another in the series, “Speaking Truth to Power” presented by the North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection, formerly known as Rockaway Beach Citizens for Watershed Protection. These events, always free and open to the public, take place the second Tuesday of most months at 6 p.m. at North County Recreation District, 36155 9th Street in Nehalem. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a “meet and greet” with light refreshments and music from singer/songwriter Brandon Tigner.
