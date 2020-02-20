Tillamook chapter of Beta Sigma Phi has named Jeanne Exton its 2020 sweetheart of the year.
The annual honor goes to a chapter member who has gone beyond the usual expectations in contributing to the group.
Beta Sigma Phi is an international social organization not affiliated with any college. Its purpose is to unite in friendship and fellowship and to promote cultural development in its members.
The local chapter donates to local and national charities.
