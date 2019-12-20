The members of Beta Sigma Phi would like to congratulate the following for their accomplishments: On Nov. 7, 2019, Beta Sigma Phi Rituals were held for Merle Wine and Linda Bade who received their award as Exemplar – Virginia Prowell, Preceptor; and Marilyn Karr, Laurette. The awards were given out by Carolyn Fine, president; Caren Howell, Marilyn Karr and Eleanor Dayton.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

In your house, do you say 'Merry Chirstmas' or 'Happy Holidays?'

You voted:

Online Poll

In your house, do you say 'Merry Chirstmas' or 'Happy Holidays?'

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.