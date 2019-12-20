The members of Beta Sigma Phi would like to congratulate the following for their accomplishments: On Nov. 7, 2019, Beta Sigma Phi Rituals were held for Merle Wine and Linda Bade who received their award as Exemplar – Virginia Prowell, Preceptor; and Marilyn Karr, Laurette. The awards were given out by Carolyn Fine, president; Caren Howell, Marilyn Karr and Eleanor Dayton.
