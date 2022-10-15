Bend, don’t break at Asha Yoga Studio

Kiva Kauffman was first introduced to yoga as a child.
“[I] rediscovered it in my young adult years when I was at a crossroads in life,” Kauffman said. “Coming back to the mat was like coming home for me. My practice helped me grow stronger, more flexible, and fearless, both on and off the mat.”
Kauffman was raised in Bay City and saw a need for yoga in the Tillamook area.
“I’ve done a bit of traveling and tried living elsewhere for a bit,” Kauffman said. “It’s a great, big, beautiful world….the Oregon Coast is my home, the place that holds my heart and where I feel most rooted. With the support of my family, and a few close friends, the walls were painted, floors sanded, and Asha Yoga came to life.”
Asha Yoga Studio is located on Second Street, next to what was formally Fat Dog Pizza in downtown Tillamook.
“It all started on a river bank in India,” Kauffman recalled. “I was in a deep meditation looking into my life and asking what was next. I always knew I wanted to live a life of service. I grew up in the restaurant industry where my mom always went above and beyond to provide quality food and service. She would invite people off the street who were hungry and extend our family’s table.”
During her trip to northern India in 2019, Kauffman received her 200 Yoga Teacher Training Certificate through Sattva Yoga Academy in the Himalayas. She went on to study Reiki Level I & II at the Himalayan Yoga Retreat in Rishikesh, obtained a certificate in Tibetan sound healing, and is recognized with the Yoga Alliance of the United States.
“I now want to share with others the positive changes these teachings have had in my life and to hold space for everyone to come home,” Kauffman said. “My first classes were taught while in India at the Sattva Yoga Studio. After coming home, [they were] in the living rooms of friend’s houses or outdoors. [Now], Asha Yoga Studio is where we continue to grow our yoga community.”
Current classes at Asha Yoga Studio include community and private yoga (power, moon flow, yin, hatha, breathwork), sound healing, Reiki healing, mediation guidance, and other additional workshops. All classes are small in number and hosted in what Kauffman calls “an intimate, relaxing setting.”
“In my classes, I work to combine creative sequencing based on the Sattva Himalayan Yoga teachings,” Kauffman said. “Each class is a journey; flowing and shifting energy in the body, mind, and spirit. Some classes will be set to a faster paced sequencing using sun warrior flow, whereas others will focus on breathwork, chakras, meditation, and mantras.”
Along with Kauffman, Marissa Zerngast is also teaching in the space and offers an active full body flow that focuses on strength.
“Her upbeat and fun energy makes for a great class,” Kauffman said. “We plan to continue to open our doors to other teachers and healers to bring a full spectrum of healing to our community.”
Classes are open to all experience levels.
“Starting any business can be a huge decision, but for the first time I felt like I didn’t have to decide. [I needed to] just have faith and the people would show up,” Kauffman said. “A year later they are still showing up; people with all different occupations and backgrounds in life. When they come in the door…that’s one of my favorite parts: bringing people together and creating a safe place for people to open up and expand in their lives.”
To view upcoming classes, visit Asha Yoga Studio on Facebook or Instagram. Due to limited space, RSVP is required by contacting Kauffman at 503-812-2448.
