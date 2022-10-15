Bend, don’t break at Asha Yoga Studio

Ash Yoga Studio in downtown Tillamook offers classes in yoga, sound healing, Reiki healing, mediation guidance, and other additional workshops.

 Photo courtesy of Golden Hour Images

Kiva Kauffman was first introduced to yoga as a child.

“[I] rediscovered it in my young adult years when I was at a crossroads in life,” Kauffman said. “Coming back to the mat was like coming home for me. My practice helped me grow stronger, more flexible, and fearless, both on and off the mat.”

Kiva Kauffman is the owner and one of the instructors at Asha Yoga Studio in downtown Tillamook.
