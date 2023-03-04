Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS (WEBS) works to build a community of environmental stewards around Netarts Bay watershed and the areas between Cape Meares and Cape Lookout.
WEBS recognizes the role students can play in this stewardship, and are again offering a scholarship opportunity for Tillamook County residents who plan to enroll in any University, College, Junior College, or
Trade School and work toward a degree or certification in the field of natural
“WEBS is committed to supporting local students who care about our natural
resources. We are thankful for the support we have received from our community.
As a result of these contributions over the years, we are excited to offer the Ben Núñez, Sr. scholarship opportunity open to individuals pursuing careers in science and conservation that inform future natural resource decisions related to the Netarts Bay watershed.” says WEBS Executive Director Chrissy Smith. “In 2022, we had applications from students attending all three public school districts in the county.We were delighted to award three scholarships to students graduating from Neah-Kah-Nie School District and Nestucca School District that were starting careers in science, watershed health, bay ecology, oceanography, or a related field.”
The scholarship is named after long-time board member, Ben Núñez, Sr. who passed away last year. Núñez served as the Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS treasurer for many years and continued to be a strong ambassador for the non-profit upon resigning from the board.
Multiple scholarships are available each year. Awards are made at the discretion of the WEBS board. This scholarship opportunity is open to any resident or graduate of Tillamook County schools and will be allocated via the Tillamook School Foundation.
