Ben Núñez left us on Dec. 1, last year, but, like he did so graciously in life, he wanted to support organizations he held close to his heart by leave behind one final gift. Gifts that would impact the community well after his time here had passed.
Last week, his son, also named Ben, delivered $100,000 to Tillamook Bay Community College Foundation, $50,000 to the Tillamook YMCA and $25,000 to the Netarts WEBS, all organizations Ben sat on boards and supported for years through volunteering or through financial support.
Ben was a gifted businessman with many talents, patience and a huge heart for helping others.
When the late Ben Nunez and his late wife Priscilla first visited the Terimore Motel in Netarts on vacation from California in 1989, Ben said his wife Priscilla instantly fell in love with it, and joked that he should buy it for her. He really didn’t intend to purchase the motel on the Oregon Coast, saying to his wife, it would never pay off.
He had a good job in Fresno CA as an accountant and loved what he did for a living, so purchasing a motel was not something he believed would be a good move financially for the couple.
But Ben loved his wife and wanted to give her everything she wanted, even if that meant buying a motel she fell in love with while on vacation.
When Priscilla passed away several years ago, Ben decided to keep improving on his gift to his wife.
With Ben’s passing, his estate would be turned over to his son Ben to oversee and to carry out his father’s wishes.
“The Foundation Board of Directors is grateful Ben included a gift to the TBCC Foundation in his estate plan to benefit the Benjamin G. Nunez and Priscilla Gleason Nunez Endowment,” Britta Lawrence, Executive Director of the TBDC Foundation said. “Endowments exist into perpetuity, and this planned gift will continue making a positive impact for TBCC students forever.” For those inclined, you can make a donation in Ben and Pricilla’s honor, for the Benjamin G. Nunez and Priscilla Gleason Nunez Endowed Scholarship.
Kalan Siscio, Executive Director of the Tillamook YMCA was very thankful for Ben’s gift and said his donation will be used to help build a 20,000 square foot indoor facility that will be used as indoor soccer fields, which will help grow the sport Ben loved.
“Ben was a long time board member at the Y,” Sisco said. “He was one of the first people I met when I move here, and he was always involved in our success, through donations or volunteering, he wanted to make sure everyone had the opportunity, and loved to help everyone.”
Ben was also passionate about his small town of Netarts. He volunteered at the fire district and was a board member for the Netarts WEBS.
His gift of $25,000 to the Netarts WEBS will ensure they will advance their programs and educational and environmental efforts on the bay.
“Ben was a long time board member, our treasurer” said WEBS Director Crissy Smith. “He was the best ambassador for our land, water with great respect for arts and music and everything really. This donation will really help with our growth, expansion of school projects and overall program growth.”
