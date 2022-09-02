Ben Núñez delivers $100,000 gift his father left to Tillamook Bay Community College

Ben Núñez delivers $100,000 gift his father left to Tillamook Bay Community College Foundation Director Britta Lawrence and TBCC President Dr. Ross Tomlin. Photos by Joe Warren

Ben Núñez left us on Dec. 1, last year, but, like he did so graciously in life, he wanted to support organizations he held close to his heart by leave behind one final gift. Gifts that would impact the community well after his time here had passed.

Last week, his son, also named Ben, delivered $100,000 to Tillamook Bay Community College Foundation, $50,000 to the Tillamook YMCA and $25,000 to the Netarts WEBS, all organizations Ben sat on boards and supported for years through volunteering or through financial support.

Ben Núñez presents YMCA with a $50,000 gift

Ben Núñez presents YMCA Executive Director Kayla Sisco with a $50,000 gift to the Y’s foundation.
Ben Núñez hands off a $25,000 gift to the Netarts WEBS

Ben Núñez hands off $25,000 gift his father donated to the Netarts WEBS board of directors.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Do you believe Oceanside should incorporate?

You voted:

Online Poll

Do you believe Oceanside should incorporate?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.