Beleza! Brazilian Jazz Concert and Broadcast: John Stowell & Dmitri Matheny
CONCERT & LIVE BROADCAST, FRIDAY, APRIL 15th, 7:00PM
The Bay City Arts Center (BCAC) is pleased to announce the next in its 2022 Performing Arts Series with a Brazilian-themed concert by the jazz duo, Beléza!, Friday, April 15th. Beléza! (pronounced be‧lé‧zah) is made up of master jazz guitarist John Stowell and the celebrated flugelhorn virtuoso Dmitri Matheny. Taking its name from the Portuguese word for “beauty,” it’s a duo that formed from the two artists’ shared passion for bossa nova, samba, and the timeless music of Antônio Carlos Jobim. Dmitri Matheny is one of a handful of modern jazz masters specializing in the flugelhorn, and he is widely acclaimed for his “brilliantly imaginative” and “irresistibly pretty” playing.
“People think of [the flugelhorn] as a double for the trumpet,” says Matheny. “It's a bigger instrument, you have to fill it with more air. To my ear, it's just a better sound... Flugelhorn is to the trumpet like the viola is to the violin. The violinists get all the love, but the viola players really expand the sound.*”
John Stowell is one of the world’s great jazz-guitar masters, specializing in the intricate “chord-melody” style, which is perfectly adapted to Brazilian Jazz. Stowell has performed and taught in over 20 countries in his 45-year career, and has been hosting and performing jazz concerts at the BCAC for over 20 years.
Doors open at 6:30PM, with the concert starting at 7:00PM. Tickets are by donation--pay what you can--$20 suggested. Reserve your tickets via email (baycityartscenter@gmail.com) and pay for them at the door. Covid protocols have been officially lifted--masks are now optional.
Jazz in Bay City is made possible by the generous support of sponsors including our performers, the City of Bay City, and the BCAC Board of Directors. If you would like to make a donation or become a sponsor of the BCAC’s Performing Arts Series, send us an email at: baycityartscenter@gmail.com.
The Bay City Arts Center is a community gathering space featuring art galleries, an art school, an auditorium, a dining hall, a recording studio, and a radio station, all wrapped up in one historic building in downtown ay City. It’s also a collection of volunteers and friends who come together in the name of community, art, expression, and reverence for the beauty of the coast.
To reserve tickets or for more information email us at: baycityartcenter@gmail.com or call Rob at 503-523-8387.
