Tillamook Beekeepers Association has a busy spring ahead as it prepares for the opening of a new apiary and garden learning center and the Sixth Annual Bee Days.
The Bee Days will be hosted in conjunction with the Headlight Herald’s Home and Garden Show at the fairgrounds on April 27 and 28, and the apiary and garden center is expected to open at the Port of Tillamook Bay in May.
“It just kind of evolved into a neat idea,” Beekeeper Association President Brad York said about the new learning center, “instead of just talking about it you can look inside the hive.”
The new $11,000 learning center will sit on half an acre that was donated by the port and was made possible thanks in part to a donation from the Tillamook People’s Utility District. York said that the group plans to give students and other interested community members a hands-on experience with bees and to help educate them on the plants that help sustain them in Tillamook.
The beekeepers’ association started in the 1970s or 1980s as an informal group of hobbyists across the county. Six years ago, they formally incorporated and quickly started attracting new members. At the time, York said that the membership was around half a dozen, but that today there are 168 members in the club caring for 1,000 colonies of bees in the region.
That growth has allowed the club to greatly expand its offerings. It currently has monthly meetings at the port and offers quarterly classes to the public to learn about beekeeping.
“Keeping bees is a very challenging task,” York said. “Used to be you could stick a hive of bees in your backyard and just extract honey a couple of times a year and not worry about it but not anymore.”
York said that maintaining hives has become a complicated task, thanks largely to the Varroa destructor mite, which lays waste to colonies. The mite necessitates quarterly chemical treatments to ensure hive survival and frustrates many newcomers to the hobby, according to York.
In addition to educational support on dealing with the mite and other challenges, the club has purchased a commercial grade honey extraction machine, now located at its Honey House at the Port of Tillamook Bay. Club members can use the machine for a small fee and sell the resulting honey to offset the cost of maintaining their hives.
The club also started raising its own queens last year, removing the need for overnight shipping of new queens from distant suppliers.
In conjunction with its formal incorporation six years ago, the association also began hosting the annual Bee Days Celebration.
The celebration takes place in conjunction with the Headlight Herald’s Home and Garden Show and includes the display of a live hive encased in glass. The Bee Days event also helps to raise funds for the club through the raffle of a custom beehive. This year’s hive has a dairy theme and the drawing will occur on April 28.
In past years, funds raised have gone towards planting trees across the county to increase bees’ food supply, with $3,000 donated to plant 85 trees last year. “There’s not enough forage for the honeybee right now, especially in Tillamook,” York said, noting that a flowering tree provided the same amount of pollen as an acre of flowers.
This year, the club will be using the money raised at Bee Days to complete landscaping work at the new garden.
