Beekeepers

Club members working to remove brush from the site of the new apiary and garden learning center.

 Photo Courtesy Tillamook Beekeepers Association

Tillamook Beekeepers Association has a busy spring ahead as it prepares for the opening of a new apiary and garden learning center and the Sixth Annual Bee Days.

The Bee Days will be hosted in conjunction with the Headlight Herald’s Home and Garden Show at the fairgrounds on April 27 and 28, and the apiary and garden center is expected to open at the Port of Tillamook Bay in May.

