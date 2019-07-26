Pedal five of the seven railrider cycling adventure tours and receive a complimentary two hour adult ticket to the branch of your choice. Once you are an accomplished railrider honoree who has pedaled five different tours you are eligible for a free two-hour ticket to the brand of your choice.
Be sure to keep a printed or electronic copy of each of the five different tours that you have done as proof of your accomplishments. Contact the branch of your choice by email to set up your free pedal.
We offer awesome pedal yourself railriding adventures by quadricycle. Each tour is unique and sure to please your curious adventurous self.
Contact information:
• Joseph branch in Joseph Oregon, jbrailriders@gmail.com, jbrailriders.com
• Oregon Coast branch at Bay City & Wheeler info.ocrailriders@gmail.com, ocrailriders.com
• Vance Creek branch, Shelton Washington Vance Creek Railriders, vrailriders@gmail.com, vrailriders.com
