Oregon’s ocean is home to a spectacular array of creatures living within some of the most diverse habitats on the planet. Beautiful and unique, the animals, plants and the many features of Oregon’s ocean and coastline lend themselves as much to science and exploration as they do to art and creative inspiration. To celebrate this spirit of science and art within Oregon’s ocean environment, Surfrider Foundation and Elisabeth Jones Art Center are collaborating to offer five virtual workshops where participants will learn about special ocean habitats and creatures while being guided through the creation of small art pieces at home.
To showcase the abundant marine life and unique habitats of the Oregon Coast, the series of workshops will be focused around Oregon’s Marine Reserves and Protected Areas, special areas that are dedicated to conservation and scientific research. Each of the virtual workshops, which run from July 29-Aug. 26, will focus on one of Oregon’s marine reserves and protected areas – Cape Falcon, Cascade Head, Otter Rock, Cape Perpetua and Redfish Rocks. Participants of all ages are invited to learn from a scientist, community member and resource manager about these places and creatures. Following will be a fun and instructive art class where participants, utilizing readily available art supplies, will create small works of art that will later be collected to create a stunning collaborative 25-foot diameter mobile for exhibition at the Elisabeth Jones Art Center.
These workshops are being offered free of charge to the public, but are limited in participation so pre-registration is required. Individuals may register for one or multiple workshops occurring over the following dates:
• July 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m. - Cascade Head
• Aug. 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m. - Redfish Rocks
• Aug. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m. - Cape Falcon
• Aug. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. - Otter Rock
• Aug. 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m. - Cape Perpetua
To register, visit surfrideroregon.eventbrite.com.
About Surfrider Foundation
The Surfrider Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world’s ocean, waves and beaches through a powerful network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains more than 80 volunteer-led chapters and 70 student-led clubs in the U.S. and boasts more than 450 victories protecting our coasts. In Oregon, Surfrider Foundation has five chapters and four student clubs. Learn more at oregon.surfrider.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.