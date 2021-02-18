Recent storms, big surf, and high tides have brought in a lot of large logs. Logs on the beach are wet and extremely heavy.
It only takes a few inches of water to float a 5 ton log. A single wave can lift and roll heavy logs, leaving anyone standing sitting or kneeling on one to be thrown off and potentially pinned underneath. Even small logs can prove dangerous, as they can be waterlogged and weigh several hundred pounds.
If you see a log in the surf or on wet sand, stay off. Be aware of the surf if sitting on a log high up on the beach. Sneaker waves can rush up the beach and easily move even the biggest of logs (remember, that is how they got there in the first place).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.