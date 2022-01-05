Marcia Wilson has been a professional artist and a commercial illustrator and designer since 1976. She has devoted much of her time and energy to teaching and sharing art with others through the Tillamook County Art Association, Tillamook Bay Community College, the Tillamook County Fair Art Department, and her own Shangri-La Studio Art Academy on the Wilson River.
"We've been trying to get Marcia to show her work at the Arts Center for a couple of years now," says Rob Russell with the BCAC. "Like so many things, her show got postponed by the pandemic. Needless to say, we're really excited to resume art shows in 2022, and to finally share Marcia's beautiful work with our community."
BCAC's Artist of the Month program is designed to give local artists a space to show and sell their work. First Friday receptions attract an appreciative local audience and give artists and art-lovers a rare chance to mingle and get to know each other. Aside from First Fridays, the BCAC gallery is open by appointment, or whenever there is an art workshop or concert going on in the facility.
Interested parties are encouraged to check out Wilson's online portfolio at: www.ArtWanted.com/MLWilson as well as her line of art products at: www.Zazzle.com/ShangriLaDesign.
###
