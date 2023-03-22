Bazaar Bazaar, Tillamook’s newest retail vintage store is hosting a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening on Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m., sponsored by Tillamook Revitalization Association (TRA).
Owners Dana and Joel Baker, who also own Kitty’s Food and Spirits in Downtown Tillamook opened Bazaar Bazaar, also a Downtown business, last week after a year of cleaning, renovating and stocking items for the store. The Bakers have stocked the new store with many vintage wares, antiques, vintage clothing, collectables, books, furniture and other household items.
