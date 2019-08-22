Bay City’s Pearl Oyster and Music Festival will take place on Saturday, August 24 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Al Griffin Memorial Park in Bay City. This event is a summer end celebration that is hosted by Bay City Boosters Club.
There will be a new event tent this year. Six bands will provide live music all day. Tillamarimba Band will perform at 10-10:45 a.m., Canary and the Rooster will be at 11-12 p.m. and 3-4 p.m., Bigfood Mojo will go on from 4-6 p.m., Swimfish will perform at 1-3 p.m., Larry Wilder from 4-6 p.m., Big Time Band from 7-9 p.m., and Buffalo Kitty from 6-7 p.m.
What’s a Pearl Oyster and Music Festival without oysters and seafood? Well, there will be plenty of clam chowder, oysters and fish along with other tasty treats like tri tip, elephant ears and more. Craft and domestic beer from The Landing, a wine garden from Nehalem Bay Winery, and a community dance from 7-9 p.m. are just some of the attractions to keep you dancing, visiting vendor booths or just sitting back with family and friends to enjoy the many bands.
There will be open mic at the gazebo for performances between acts, antiques, hobby, and craft vendors show and sale; food vendors, community resource fair, children’s entertainment, youth entrepreneurs, a car show by Tillawheels Car Club, a plant sale, raffles, and more. This is Bay City’s premier event and great summer end celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.