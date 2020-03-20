Bay City Mayor Chris Kruebbe has called an emergency meeting of the Bay City Council at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20, due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis.
A meeting announcement from the city recorded said discussion would include declaring a temporary state of emergency within the boundaries of the city and to delegate certain powers and responsibilities to the city manager. Declaring an emergency will allow the city to recover from this emergency, and to request any assistance and reimbursement from the State of Oregon and federal agencies.
The meeting will be held at City Hall, located at 5525 B St. The announcement said the meeting would follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations on social distancing and Gov. Kate Brown’s statewide limits on mass gatherings that went into effect on March 17.
