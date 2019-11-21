Balloons.TIF
Photo: Metro Creative Graphics

There will be a celebration for the retirement of Linda Downey, city recorder for Bay City. The public is invited to join in the celebration at 6 p.m. Friday Nov. 22, at Bay City Hall. Come tell Linda ‘happy retirement after 23 years on the job.’ Refreshments will be served.

